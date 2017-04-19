K5000 reward for info on suspects

POLICE in Jiwaka are offering a K5000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of three men wanted for armed robbery.

The robbery took place at GS Trading in Banz town on the March 7 during which suspects held up a Chinese woman in the night and escaped with K40,000.

According to a criminal investigation officer, Bill Kundala, one suspect was arrested on Thursday and detained at Banz police station.

He said that three others were still at large and police were appealing to the public to assist with information on their whereabouts.

He said that anyone with any information can contact him on 7247 2683 or the landlord on 7051 0608 adding, information provided would be kept confidential.

Kundala said that the landlord and business owner were willing to assist the police with K5000 as a reward for anyone with vital information leading to the arrest of the three suspects still at large.

He said that according to investigation into the break and enter and stealing, there was no rape committed as was reported last week.

He said the Chinese woman was in the house while her husband was away in China when the incident took place.

However, he said that she was not raped during the incident.

