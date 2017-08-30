K50,000 for youths to start businesses

THE Nipa-Kutubu district development authority (DDA) will provide seed capital to assist youths in small businesses.

Nipa-Kutubu MP and DDA chairman Jeffery Komal said as part of his election promise, the DDA would allocate K50,000 as capital to start community-based projects beginning with groups that met set requirements.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I am here to provide vital services that will have positive impact on people’s lives,” Komal said.

“People must learn to appreciate services rather than putting up roadblocks and hindering development.”

He said all recipients of the funds would undergo skills training from the commerce and agriculture and livestock divisions and other relevant partners in the district and province.

Komal said he wanted to see youths engaging their time being productive rather than in criminal activities that would cost their lives.

