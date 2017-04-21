K500,000 girls dorm ready to use

FEMALE Grade 12 students at Kerowagi Secondary School in Chimbu will move into a new self-contained lodge when they return on Monday after the one week first term holiday.

The 96-bed double storey dormitory was built at the cost of K500,000 and was named the Noah Kool Girls’ Lodge.

Chimbu Governor Noah Kool who was a former student funded the building and opened it on Wednesday afternoon.

Kool described the dormitory as a unique kind of building not found in any other secondary school in the country and commended the school board for it.

He said the new building lifted the standard of education at the school because of good management and the decision by the board and principal Samuel Kono.

“When you have visionary leaders and school board of management, you will see little money given to the school will be used properly to get the maximum benefits out from it.”

Kool said that at the current market price of building materials for such a building would cost more than K1 million but Kerowagi Secondary School spent only K500,000.

“I’m surprised to see a laundry room, toilets, study tables in every room shared by four students with beddings provided.” he said.

“I want to tell you parents and teachers here that we must contribute to the education of our young people.

