K50mil Ela Beach development underway

THE K50 million Ela Beach development is well underway and is expected to be completed before Apec House, National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop says.

Parkop told The National that the biggest problem they faced was getting funding out of the banks to pay the contractors China Harbour Engineering.

“China Harbour Engineering keeps working even if we are not paying them,” Parkop said.

“Payment has been a bit of a problem.

“Getting funding out of BSP has not been easy.

“I hope it will be completed before Apec Haus. They will start constructing the two-lane road so there’s going to be some changes in the movement of traffic.

“We may have to close one lane so I want to ask motorists and the general public to cooperate and tolerate the temporary inconvenience.”

Meanwhile, Parkop said Paga Hill Holdings had not started work on the ring road because of some problems. Parkop said Paga Hill Holdings had planned to build some hotels, cafe and restaurants before Apec but were unable to meet the target.

“There have been some problems but we have resolved them. I hope Paga Hill Holdings can start some structures soon,” he said.

