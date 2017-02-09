K54 million in TFF funds paid to schools, Kombra says

By HELEN TARAW

The Education Department paid K54 million Tuition Fee Free (TFF) funds to schools on Monday, Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra says.

Kombra, pictured, told The National that schools that had accounts with BSP would have received their money by Monday.

He said the exception was schools with Westpac and ANZ banks accounts, which would be delayed for a day or two.

“We are expecting the balance of K75 million to be released by this week and we will process them immediately,” Kombra said.

Commenting on some provinces, including Northern, that had suspended classes because there was no money to start the schools, Kombra said they were not supposed to take action.

He said only in an emergency, approval would be given by the provincial education board.

“The money went into the bank accounts on Feb 5, so they should not suspend classes,” Kombra said.

“The provincial education advisers and inspectors have our phone numbers so they should communicate with us.

“Sometimes one or two principals will call and say it’s happening to everyone but when we check, in most cases, not everyone is affected.

“I don’t believe that it has happened but maybe one or two schools may have suspended classes. If it happens, then it’s unfortunate.”

Kombra said school boards, administration and parents were encouraged to save some TFF money to fund infrastructure.

Speaking on the issue of overcrowding in schools, Kombra said 30 per cent of the TFF funds should go towards infrastructure.

“By principal and policy, 30 per cent of funds should go into infrastructure maintenance and new development projects,” he said.

“It’s at the management level that they have to decide how much they can put into infrastructure.

“We have seen examples of good management and projects such as classrooms, dormitories, staff houses and so forth.”

