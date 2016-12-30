K5m funding to improve services

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A FUNDING of K5 million has been allocated to improve municipal services in Kokopo city.

Ereman ToBaining Jnr, East New Britain Governor and Kokopo City Authority Commission board chairman, highlighted this during a board meeting on Wednesday.

He said a policy paper discussed by the board was the K5 million to improve services in Kokopo city and the Tokua corridor.

The funding is for municipal services, land mobilisation, resettlement programme, street lighting and the recognition of incorporated land groups.

He said it was important to register groups which owned land along the Tokua corridor and in Kokopo City to avoid any dispute when they venture into business.

“We must encourage landowners to register their cooperative groups and incorporated land groups and be part of the vehicle driving the PPP concept and enabling service delivery,” ToBaining said.

He said K1 million for the new Kokopo city hall had been allocated with the project awarded through the Central Supply and Tenders Board.

ToBaining said K2 million had been allocated to sort out service providers still owed money.

There will also be no new projects but the continuation of existing projects including the Bitapaka Technical High School and the solar farm at Raiven.

