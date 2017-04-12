K5m for road work

A STRETCH of rundown road in the Sinivit local level governmentin Pomio, East New Britain will be given a much needed facelift.

This follows the signing of payments by managing director for Mineral Resource Authority (MRA), Philip Samar last week.

Pomio MP Elias Kapavore confirmed this on Friday saying it has taken a while for the necessary procedures to be completed.

The road from Sinivit LLG office to Reiet was captured in the Road Improvement Programme under the benefit agreement between the Sinivit Gold Mine, Mineral Resources Authority and landowners.

About K5 million was committed for the road under the programme.

“We have 11km of road from the Sinivit LLG office to Reiet and road leading to the abandoned Sinivit mine site which is now in a dilapidated state and I would like to thank MRA for facilitating this important project,” Kapavore said.

