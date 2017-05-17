K6.8 million land case dismissed

A MAGISTRATE yesterday dismissed the case involving a land group chairman from Hela charged with misappropriation of more than K6 million in royalty payments for insufficiency of evidence.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar found that there was “hardly any evidence” presented to court by police on how the amount of K6,842,300 was dishonestly applied by John Wakape for his personal use.

Wakape is the chairman of Awi Embe Incorporated Land Group consisting of three clans for the purpose of getting royalty payments from the government for their land on which the Awi Primary School in Koroba-Kopiago district is built.

The court heard that from the police evidence filed in court, several payments were made to various people through their bank accounts.

Bidar said the evidence in totality did not show any direct evidence how he used the K6,843,300.

He said if there was any misappropriation of the alleged amount, there was no evidence in court.

Bidar said Wakape was also a member of the Awi Embe ILG and the evidence did not state how he applied the sum to his own use.

The court ordered the case be dismissed and discharged Wakape.

