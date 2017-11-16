K60,000 to assist Air Niugini prepare for Chinese tourists

TOURISM Promotion Authority chief executive Jerry Agus has given K60,000 to Air Niugini to help in the training of stakeholders for the expected influx of Chinese tourists from next year.

He said the financial support to Air Niugini was to get industry participants prepared for start of the direct flights to China.

“It is a great initiative and we want to assist them,” Agus said.

He said they had heard from people who understood the industry on what Papua New Guinea had to do to prepare for the Chinese tourists.

He said several important aspects were highlighted which should be taken on board.

“China is a big market with hundreds of millions of tourists, and we don’t need to get five or 10 per cent of it but rather one per cent of even lower which would still be a huge number,” he said.

“It is a lucrative market but also new. So when we conduct trainings like this, it provides that opportunity for us to learn from them on what Chinese tourist are looking for and how we can develop our products to suit them.

“It also provides us an insight on what issues may affect them coming over like law and order or cultural differences, the languages barrier and maybe the need for Chinese-speaking guides.”

