K600m project launched

Reports by LUKE KAMA

THE K600 million Edevu Hydro Power Project in Central was launched by the Minister for Public Enterprises and State Investments William Duma yesterday.

Duma, on behalf of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, said the project was a massive investment made by private developer, PNG Hydro Development Company Limited (PNGHDCL) and the Government would fully support it to ensure it was developed to benefit the people.

“Developing a project of such a great magnitude by a private developer is not easy and on behalf of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, I commend Allan Gau and PNG Hydro Development Company for having the confidence to make such an investment to develop our resource,” Duma said.

He said the project would benefit the people of Koiari, Central province, Port Moresby and the country big time and everyone including the landowners must all work together and support the developer and the investment.

“The company has signed a power purchase agreement with PNG Power Limited so they will produce electricity and sell to PNG Power and repay the loans, pay taxes to the Government, create employment and business opportunities for our people and our country,” Duma said.

Duma said Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch has advised him that a submission would be made to the Government.

“This will guarantee the developer to move ahead with the project even if they have any doubt whether the investment would be good.”

Like this: Like Loading...