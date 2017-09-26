K600mil spent on imported rice

THE country is spending up to K600 million a year on imported rice, says Agriculture and Livestock Secretary Dr Vele Ila’ava.

“Rice consumption is increasing at five per cent annually, and the figure is going to continue to go up,” Ila’ava said.

“About K500 to K600 million is spent a year on importing rice.”

Ila’ava said Trukai Industries Ltd had started growing rice in the Markham Valley of Morobe “but we really need a lot more”.

“Hopefully, over the next five years, we will start making inroads into cutting back on our rice imports,” he said.

Fresh Produce Development Agency general manager Mark Worinu said the rice issue was becoming political, however, the agency was focused on indigenous crops.

“Papua New Guineans should love their own crops and appreciate the values associated with them,” he said.

“It’s about time that we start promoting these.

“It’s about time we start thinking strongly about giving a very strong national content to our produce because many times we think (too much) about rice and other introduced crop.

“We, in fact, have very beautiful crops that we should be passionately promoting.

“We, at the agency and the Department of Agriculture and Livestock are now trying to get this awareness out.

“It’s about time that we promote our local crops, which is very important, as our crops are of very good quality,” Worinu said.

“We shouldn’t be taking crops like sweet potato, taro and bananas for granted as they are very important.”

