K680m for new Waigani Court complex

THE construction of the Waigani court complex is expected to start in March, according to Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia.

It will cost about K680 million.

“The first phase of the construction will involve the construction of a new wing at a cost of K427 million, Sir Salamo said.

He said the contract for the first phase was signed last year.

Sir Salamo said the balance from the construction of the new wing would be used to upgrade the existing court building.

The Government allocated last year K80 million for the construction.

“It will take January and February to put the team on the ground to commence construction in March.

The early works plan have already been completed and is ready,” he said.

Staff are currently occupying temporary buildings giving way to the construction to began in March.

“I am hoping that the construction will be completed around 2018 although the government budget projections are for the building to be completed around 2020,” he said.

He said it would be timely to have it completed before the Apec summit in Nov 2018 so that we can have the opportunity to display it to our visitors.

The complex will include 14 courtrooms, judges’ chambers, holding cells and other support services.

It will house the National and Supreme Courts, and the proposed Court of Appeal.

Like this: Like Loading...