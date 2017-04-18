K6mil thieves convicted

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Waigani National Court in Waigani has convicted five men involved in the theft of about K6 million from the G4S security company two years ago.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika found Paul Steven and Samson Banaso, both from Eastern Highlands, Hubert Korede and Stewart Korina from Northern, and Gelison William, from Milne Bay, guilty of conspiracy to steal and stealing of K5.96 million from G4S on Oct 4, 2013.

The money belonged to Maybank Ltd (now Kina Bank).

Sir Gibbs was satisfied that the offences were “strategically planned” by the convicted months earlier at various locations in the National Capital District.

The places included a residence at Gerehu and the Ben Moide Club before it was executed between 9.30am and 10am.

=Sir Gibbs refused to accept evidence from the accused when they said they were not involved in the meetings and stealing.

“I did not believe your stories,” he told them.

“It had to be an inside job. You cannot blame it on anyone else.”

The trial started on March 7 with nine suspects. One of them was discharged following a direction from the public prosecutor and another one known as Casper Louise, from Morobe, pleaded guilty to the two charges.

The court proceeded with the trial against the remaining seven and after the prosecutions closed its case, the defence moved a no-case to answer submission in relation two – Alphonse Samson, from Eastern Highlands, and Sonix Alowale, from Enga, on the basis that there was no evidence of them committing the offences.

The court upheld the no-case to answer submission and discharged Samson and Alowale.

The trial continued for the remaining five who are to return to court on May 1 to make submissions on their sentence.

The court heard that Louise, Steven, William, Korede and Korina were employed by G4S during the period the offence. At about 8.15am on that day, there was a call from Maybank applying for G4S to transport seven boxes containing money to Bank of PNG (BPNG).

The court found that instead of removing seven boxes, they removed 19 boxes containing K5960,000.

They transported the money in an armoured and escorted vehicle.

The armoured vehicle did not reach BPNG but was driven to another location where the boxes were transferred to a waiting vehicle. The money was taken to a residence at East Boroko and distributed among the accused.

