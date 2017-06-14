K77mil road claims refuted

NATIONAL Capital District city manager Leslie Alu has refuted claims on social media by a candidate contesting the NCD Regional seat that a single road in the Gordon industrial area had cost K77million.

Alu said he was disappointed that the candidate had falsely claimed that NCDC spent K77million for the small ‘missing link’ connector road between Ahuia Street to the new road in front CHM headquarters.

“I have issued a clear press release when the road was opened that the K77million was for all the eight roads upgrading and construction in the Gordon industrial area,” Alu said.

“The Stage 2 contract was awarded to Global Construction at the cost of K85.7 million. We had managed the contract without any variation and, in fact, finished the work with much less than the contracted sum at K77 million, thus saving K8.7 million,” he said.

“This saving has been used to rehabilitate around 3km of roads within McGregor Barracks, construct an access road to the Games Village from Waigani Drive, and reseal Portlock Street in Touaguba Hill and transferred part of the savings to the CBD roads.

“Gordon industrial area is the hub of the National Capital District and, therefore, its position as the business centre is important for creating vibrant industrial activities for Port Moresby. This group of roads provide access to up to 30 per cent of industrial, commercial and business activities in the National Capital District and we do not regret having invested in them,” said the city manager.

He said the scope of Stage 2 Gordon industrial roads comprised of a total of eight which were Varahe Street, Ahuia Street, Ume Street, Ago Street, Soare Street, Magi Street, an unnamed service road linking Magi Street with Varage Road, and the new link between the northern and southern end.

“Most of these roads are of four- lane-size roads (two lanes for traffic and two lanes for parking),” Alu said.

He said the scope also included a 1km long open lined drain, a bridge, water, power, sewer and telecommunication asset relocations and reconnections, relocation of the war museum and construction of a warehouse for its storage in Kookaburra Street. The wharehouse is under construction but the land is subject of acourt case now.

“While NCDC has been repeatedly informing the public about the actual scope for the spending of K77 million, people with vested interests make blind allegations that NCDC spent K77 million for less than 100 metres of road,” Alu said.

“I respect the freedom of expression of views in a democracy but also appeal that such views should not infringe on others’ rights.”

He further appealed to the public is to be analytical about the misinformation fed to them by people

with vested interests on social media.

“My appeal to the candidates running for seats in NCD is to focus on how they intend to develop their electorate or reform the organisations that govern their respective electorates rather than indulging on a smear campaign and character attacks for cheap points scoring.”

