K78m given for bridges

THE Japanese government, through Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica), has committed a K78m grant for the reconstruction of Aum and Kaipura bridges along the New Britain Highway linking East and West New Britain provinces.

The contract for the reconstruction was awarded to Japanese contractor Dai Nippon Construction.

The first project steering committing meeting was held in Kimbe last week between officials from the Department of National Planning and Monitoring, Jica, Department of Works and engineers from Dai Nippon Construction.

Maki Okusa, from the Jica Papua New Guinea office, said Jica was committed to supporting PNG’s development aspirations and that could only be possible through partnership between both governments.

“This project is based on cost sharing arrangement where PNG government will be meeting certain costs of the project and likewise the Japanese government,” Okusa said.

“Thus, the successful implementation of this project will depend very much on how we complement each other.”

Senior aid coordinator from the Department of National Planning and Monitoring Dan Lyanda said Jica has been a strong partner in many areas of PNG’s development.

“The PNG Government acknowledges the strong supportand their support towards the construction of these bridges is a significant investment,” Lyanda said.

“It’s an important investment and we thank Japanese government for their continued support towards PNG’s development aspirations.”

Construction will start in Jan and is expected to be completed in 2019.

