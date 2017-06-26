K820,000 building opens

The Rumginae Community Health Worker School in Kiunga, Western, has recently celebrated the opening of a student accommodation.

The building has 22 rooms – 18 standard twin-share, two air conditioned and two self-contained.

It will accommodate up to 40 students doing practical work at Kiunga District Hospital and the Catholic urban clinic in Kiunga.

“Rumginae is 30km away from Kiunga town and students going for their practicals in Kiunga have faced accommodation problems, often staying with relatives and friends, but now the building will accommodate them,” said school principal, Amos Kupaloma.

The total cost of the building was K820,000 and was jointly funded by the Western provincial government, the Department of Health, Telefomin MP Solan Mirisim, North Fly Health Services, Ok Tedi Development Foundation and the school itself.

Kupaloma said this was one of the projects under the school’s five-year quality improvement plan.

“This was not a funded project so it took the school three ways to complete it as I had to seek funding while work was in progress.”

The Department of Health’s technical adviser for human resources and curriculum development, Mary Kililo, and North Fly district administrator Dume Wooboth commended the school for the project.

Kililo said that the school was meeting the standards set by the department with such developments and was moving in the right direction.

