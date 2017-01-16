More than K9.8b paid: OTML

Reports by GYNNIE KERO

OK Tedi Mining Ltd paid more than K9.8 billion in benefits to the people of Western since 1982, the company says.

According to the miner almost 50 per cent of these funds were currently tied up in Court.

According to the miner, these billions of kina could be used to lift the sorry state of education in South Fly.

Addressing the people at Sepe/Auti village last Friday, Ok Tedi Mining Ltd’s (OTML) deputy chief executive officer and general manager employee and external relations, Musje Werror noted that South Fly once produced highly qualified and educated people.

“This is a totally unacceptable situation which none of us should accept especially in a province that has received so significant benefits from OTML,” he said.

He said a programme to improve education was approved by the Ok Tedi Development Foundation Board pending the outcome of a South Fly court case.

“With OTML’s K32 million funding commitment to improve health services in the North Fly district, the 2015 Health Department sector report showed Western moved to fourth position from last compared to the other provinces.

“Through OTDF and with the support of the communities and the Fly River Provincial Government, we want to do the same with education,” Werror said.

While providing insights on the firm and the foundation, Werror said: “OTML’s subsidiary, Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) is fully funded by OTML at US$8million (K24 million) per annum and not from the CMCA funds so since 2008 the total amount is $64 million (under K200million).

Like this: Like Loading...