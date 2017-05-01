K9.9mil for govt building: Powi

SOUTHERN Highlands Governor William Powi says the K9.9 million paid to Pacific Industrial Resource Limited (PIRL) was for the construction of a three-storey government building in Mendi town.

Powi revealed this to a media conference in Port Moresby last week after Chief Joseph Kobol, a businessman and a well-respected leader in the province had raised concerns against payment to this company amongst payments to other companies totalling almost K17 million only in November last year.

“These money was paid to the companies following due process and is done by the provincial government,” Powi said.

“I am not a provincial or central supplies and tenders board, awarding contracts, and am not a project manager or finance manager raising cheques and awarding contracts.

“We have a tendering system in place and the public servants are doing their job.

“The K9.9 million is paid to Pacific Islands Resource Limited to build the three-storey seat of good governance building which will

house the provincial executive council and the assembly whilst the Agiru Centre will house the provincial administration and the public servants.

“As we speak, the building is under construction.”

He urged candidates contesting the national election in Southern Highlands to stop making false accusations using the media to gain cheap political points.

“I urge them to come to the ground during the campaign period and highlight their plans and visions to the people as to how they want to lead in the next five years.

“Stop playing cheap politics and let’s meet in the field,” Powi challenged his rivals.

According to the evidence presented by Kobol, the Southern Highlands government through the operating accounts had paid K9.99 million (cheque number 1224470) to PIRL, K3.5 million (cheque number 1224469) to GM Holdings Limited and K4 million (cheque number 1224471) to Homeland Holdings Limited.

The Investment Promotion Authority (IPA) website revealed that PIRL shareholders were based in Cayman Islands and Hong Kong and the sole director was an expatriate.

The company was incorporated in July 2015.

