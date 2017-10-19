K92 confirms discovery of high-grade minerals

THE K92 Mining Inc operating in Eastern Highlands says the first four exploration holes drilled from an underground cuddy to follow up on the discovery of the northern extension of Kora Vein have all intersected Kora mineralisation.

It included high grades of copper, gold and silver.

These drill results over a strike length of about 100 metres confirm K92’s initial interpretation that the Kora Vein extends about 500 metres to the north from the closest point of the currently defined Kora deposit.

Additional to these high grade drill results, K92 also reported high grade assay results from Kora face sampling.

K92 chief executive and director John Lewins said the results from the first four diamond holes drilled from underground covering a strike length of some 100 metres “have confirmed our interpretation that the Kora Vein system extends some 500 metres to the north of the existing inferred resource.

“Further, face sampling to-date has consistently recorded the presence of the vein system, with some extremely high grade zones of mineralisation encountered,” Lewins said

“We are continuing to drill this northern extension, both along strike and up and down dip as well as developing along strike in both a southerly and northerly direction.

“These results, combined with the excellent results achieved from processing the first part of the bulk sample from Kora give us increasing confidence in the immediate potential of this northern extension.”

