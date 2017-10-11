K92 Mining appoints two new executives

THE K92 Mining Inc has appointed Chris Muller as vice-president (exploration) and Gavin Ferguson as senior vice-president operations.

Muller has extensive international mining experience including a decade spent in Papua New Guinea.

It included four years with the Morobe Mining Joint Venture (Newcrest Mining-Harmony Gold) as geology manager, principal geologist working on the Wafi-Golpu project.

He led the Nambonga Porphyry and Golpu West/Golpu Deeps discovery team.

Muller also worked in Mongolia, Indonesia, Ghana and Australia.

Muller has been K92 manager of exploration since September last year.

And with a ramp up of exploration activity, he moves into the more senior role in the organisation.

Ferguson has over 25 years’ experience in the mining industry and had worked in Africa, Australia and the Asia Pacific.

He began his career with Anglogold Ashanti in South Africa and had extensive experience in the successful development and operations of underground gold and platinum mines.

Ferguson comes with an extremely strong technical and operating background in underground mining having worked in different management roles from section manager to general manager and chief operating officer with many companies including Anglogold Ashanti, Anglo Platinum, Platinum Australia, Brandrill and Planet Mining.

He also spent several years as principal adviser underground mines with Newmont Asia-Pacific.

Ferguson started with K92 Mining last March as mining operations manager and subsequently as general manager.

