K92mil road contract to be jointly funded

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

A CONTRACT for the maintenance of the Nipa-Munihu road in Southern Highlands at a cost of about K92 million was signed by Governor-General Bob Dadae at the Government House, in Port Moresby, yesterday.

The project, valued at K91,938, 938.01, will be jointly funded by an Asian Development Bank loan and grants from the European Union under the Highlands Region Road Improvement Investment Programme.

The 28km road starts at the junction of the Highlands Highway, 50 kilometres from Mendi station, and ends at the junction of Mendi-Kandep road in Munihu district.

The contract was awarded to China Overseas Engineering Group Company Limited (Covec).

The company’s tendering manager, Ding Shi, and representative Feng Wei signed on behalf of the company, witnessed by Works Secretary David Wereh.

In approving the contract, the National Executive Council directed that 50 per cent of local content be included in it.

Work on the road is expected to start soon and will take about 24 months to complete.

Like this: Like Loading...