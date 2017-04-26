K98mil for three projects

AN agreement for three major government projects worth about K98 million was signed by Governor-General Bob Dadae yesterday in Port Moresby.

The projects are the constructions of a court house in East Sepik, road in Eastern Highlands and West New Britain Haus.

The contracts were signed by Judiciary Staff Services secretary Jack Kariko, Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh, West New Britain administrator Williamson Hosea, representatives of Gold Bell Construction, Phoenix Group of Companies and China Wiyu Company Limited.

The contract of the Wewak Court House complex, costing over K16 million, will be awarded to Gold Bell Construction and financed by the Government.

Design and construction of West New Britain Haus, costing K95,800, will be funded through the WNB government and New Britain Palm Oil Limited Trust Fund.

The Henganofi-Nupuru road, costing K81,691,247, include a provincial contribution of K345,675 and a K6,977,592 for contingency and will be financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under loans and Papua New Guinea’s Highlands Road Improvement Investment Programme.

Wereh said his department was grateful to be partnering with Henganofi MP Robert Atiyafa, ADB and the Government to deliver the road project.

“This is part of an ongoing Highlands core road network rehabilitation programme funded for 10 years,” Wereh said.

He said there was a massive road infrastructure programme under the funding and was grateful as the department responsible for implementing this project.

“We are committed, we’ve got independent project managers who will ensure there is value for the money,” Wereh said.

“The department will make sure we match the value of the money.

“We are investing on these roads so I assure the people of Henganofi that we will do our best.”

Atiyafa, on behalf of his Henganofi people, thanked the Government and the ADB for the project.

Deputy general manager for China Wuyi Company Ltd Ding Hong Liang said the company would deliver the project on schedule and at international standards.

He said project would take two years to complete.

Like this: Like Loading...