Kabwum budgets K300,000 for road study

THE Kabwum District Development Authority (DDA) has budgeted K300,000 for a feasibility study on the road from Lae to Kabwum via Hobu, Nabak in Nawaeb, to Iroko village.

Chief executive Buds Botike said MP Patrick Bassa wanted the road built to promote socio-economy activities.

Botike said a past survey showed that it would cost K96 million to build the road from Hobu to Iroko — about 55 kilometres.

“The MP is very eager to link this road beginning in 2018 and the DDA to access funding from outside sources,” Botike said.

Yus council president Efemuc Kiwenu had raised the issue during the Tutumang meeting.

“Despite Tutumang meetings over the Kabwum-Lae road, it was never established. There is no trace of how the money was used,” Kiwenu said.

He said the Morobe government should give attention to the needs of Yus and Waria in Bulolo by allocating funding to the LLG office rather than to the district.

To travel by air from Lae to Yus costs K400 per passenger and K5 per kilogram of cargo.

He said the lack of road had forced the people from Yus, Selepet, Komba and Deyamos to move to Lae “in search of greener pastures”.

Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae had organised the funding of the road from Singirokai in the Wasu coast to Yus when he was the MP.

