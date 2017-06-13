Kagua-Erave people want good leader

MORE than 10,000 people in the Kagua-Erave electorate of Southern Highlands have decided to vote someone who can build them a road and a bridge over the Erave River if the candidate wins the election.

The people are from the Imane, Raguare, Roalomanda, Sumie, Kandapa and Pawayamo wards of the Aiya LLG.

Led by their chiefs Pasolo Eke and Wale Megere, the people pledged their support for Kagua-Erave candidate Timothy Wapa Irinaya.

They said in many elections they have elected leaders to represent them but none have returned to serve them.

Eke said that it was about time the people of Kagua-Erave vote a good leader who would serve them.

He said his people walked two days from their village to Kagua station because they have no roads.

“People have been risking their lives and this year we want a good leader that can fight for our rights and deliver basic services,” Eke said.

