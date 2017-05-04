Kaiabe brothers contest Komo-Margarima seat

TWO brothers are among 23 candidates contesting the Komo-Margarima Open seat in Hela.

Lawyer Alfred Kaiabe and Imbonggu district chief executive officer Allan Kaiabe are contesting the seat held by Francis Potape.

Komo-Margarima returning officer Stewart Paragua confirmed that 23 candidates were vying for the seat left vacant by Potape when he took over the position of governor following the passing away of Anderson Agiru.

Potape and Koroba-Kopiago MP Philip Undialu are now contesting the Hela governor’s seat.

Hela returning officer John Tipa said 32 candidates were contesting the seat.

Finance Minister James Marape is among 17 candidates contesting his Tari-Pori seat.

He is the People National Congress Party candidate.

Hela police commander Supt Michael Welly said he was impressed with the candidates and their supporters for observing a peaceful nomination period.

Welly said the only problem experienced last week was a tribal fight in the outskirts of Tari town but it did not disturb the filing of nominations in town.

