Kaiaworks happy to be part of event

Kaiaworks Civil Engineering Contractors is breaking new ground in sports by fielding a team in the Prime Minister’s Corporate Golf Challenge.

Managing director Godfrid Wau Umba said he was excited about the new business opportunities which could arise through sports.

“I am excited to field the team for a good cause in supporting our sportsmen and women in fundraising events such as this Prime Minister’s Golf Challenge,” Umba said

Umba said this was the first time his company was involved with the golf challenge and it had been a worthwhile for him and his team.

“We’ve done a lot of community obligation services in parts of the highlands and were pleased to do the same in supporting such fundraising activities for sportsmen and women,” he said.

Umba was grateful to Ambassador Aiwa Olmi for leading the team.

Olmi said he was pleased to see a young company joining the corporate community to support a good cause to help raise funds for Team PNG.

“The company is involved with road construction and they have recently moved into Central,” he said.

Umba said his company would support the event next year.

