Kainantu Market an ‘eyesore’: Resident

A Kainantu resident in Eastern Highlands says its market is becoming an eyesore and breeding ground for crime.

The source, who did not want to be identified, told The National that relevant authorities delegated to look after the market were not doing much in safe-guarding the market so that it served its intended purpose.

He said the market now had a gambling area for unemployed youths who claimed to be landowners and food was sold on footpaths with no shelter while rubbish was piling up everywhere.

“The market is a basic lifeline where village mothers get their soap and salt for survival. Town residents depend on market and it’s feeding the business community as well,” the source said.

“The shifting market has to come to a stop somehow, no more of the mobile market.”

The source said the Kainantu main market was completely stopped in the mid-2011 after 26 lives were claimed at Banana Block settlement. Since then, Kainantu has been struggling to put up a market.

The source called on leaders and authorities of Kainantu to look into the matter.

