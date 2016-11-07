Kainantu police to receive water tanks

By ZACHERY PER

FAMILIES living in the condemned Kainantu police barracks in Eastern Highlands will receive water tanks, police logistics director Assistant Commissioner Tony Duwan says.

He said last Friday at the Wabung police station that the police homes would receive water tanks as Christmas gifts before the year ended.

He said the department was working hard to improve the barracks but needed more assistance.

PNG-Australia policing partnership mission commander Assistant Commissioner Bruce Giles from the Australian Federal Police visited the Kainantu police station and barracks on Oct 21 to assess the deteriorating conditions of the facilities.

Police Minister Robert Atiayafa and Kainantu MP Johnson Tuke took Giles and his staff officer Mark Trim on a guided tour of the Kainantu police facilities.

Giles said he was pleased to visit the ailing basic police infrastructures and that he already had a copy of the report in his office. However, he was disappointed at the lack of response by the police hierarchy.

He indicated to solicit possible help to improve the Kainantu, Henganofi and Goroka police facilities.

Long-serving officers Pinao Nasika and Kuky Pareko said they had to drive to Kolwara near Yonki to fetch water everyday.

“We dug pit toilets near our houses and many of our children caught typhoid and diarrhoea because of the unhealthy way we are living,” Sgt Nasika said.

“We desperately need decent water supply.”

