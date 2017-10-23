Kainantu schools receive teaching and learning materials

SCHOOLS in Kainantu district, Eastern Highlands, have received some basic materials from the tuition fee-free (TFF) materials component last week.

A total of 2366 cartons of assorted materials were distributed to 70 elementary, 30 primary and two high schools.

The materials were transported to Kainantu from the Lae port in three shipping containers by the contractor, Protocol PNG Ltd. The materials are for this school year but were delivered only recently.

District education manager Carolyn Yabai thanked the Education Department for the materials and urged school administrations to make good use of the materials.

Yabai said it was important that the supplies reached schools for students to use.

