Kainantu stages Tuke Cup to ID talent

By VICKY BAUNKE

THE township of Kainantu hosted men’s and women’s teams from the eight districts of Eastern Highlands for a feast of rugby league last week.

The tournament was sponsored by Kainantu MP Johnson Tuke and the ultimate prize was the Tuke Cup.

Tuke told The National that the tournament, which has been an annual event since 2012, was to promote local skills and talent in Kainantu and Eastern Highlands and identify potential talents in the sport.

He said the province had produced a lot of talented players.

Tuke said the purpose of the game was to organise young people through sports and keep the community busy and entertained during the festive season.

The tournament was also used to identify potential players to play in the Digicel Cup.

Port Moresby Vipers coach Glen Nami and player Charlie Wabo were present to officially kick off the grand final match on Thursday.

There were more than 10 men’s and women’s teams who took part in the four-day tournament.

The two men’s teams who made it the final were Goroka and Daulo; Anava Rabitohs and K92 Reds entered the women’s final.

Tuke said he looked forward to continue the event and encouraged other districts in the province to organise similar tournaments to contribute productively to the community.

