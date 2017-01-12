Kainantu wraps up tourney

THE Kainantu township hosted men’s and women’s teams from the eight districts of Eastern Highlands for a feast of rugby league last week.

The tournament was sponsored by Kainantu MP Johnson Tuke and the ultimate prize was the Tuke Cup.

Tuke told The National the tournament, which has been an annual event since 2012 was to promote local talents in Kainantu and Eastern Highlands. Tuke said the purpose of the games were to organise young people through sports and keep the community busy and entertained during the festive season.

The tournament was also used to identify potential players to play in the Digicel Cup.

Port Moresby Vipers coach Glen Nami and player Charlie Wabo were present to officially kick off the grand final match last month.

The two men’s teams, who made it the final were Goroka and Daulo; Anava Rabitohs and K92 Reds entered the women’s final.

