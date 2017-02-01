Kainantu’s own Hunter

By MELTON PAIS

New Papua New Guinea SP Hunters recruit, Eddie Daffa is the only Kainaintu, East Highlands in Michael Marum’s 29-man squad for this year’s Queensland Rugby League Intrust Super Cup season.

The other high-profile Kainantu son is Charlie Wabo, who is winding down a notable career.

Lae Tigers centre Pasu Awene is the man carrying the flag for his district at Digicel Cup level.

Daffa’s elevation to the Hunters did not come about out of the blue.

The 22-year-old (he turns 23 next month) has built a resume that has seen him play a season for his beloved Goroka Lahanis.

The back-rower has a rugged playing style similar to Ishmael Balkawa but unlike his Simbu teammate, Daffa is a little bigger, weighing 96kg and standing 180cm.

Daffa’s combination with fellow bruiser Balkawa will be Marum options as he loads his pack for the coming rigours of the new season.

“I am very delighted to be part of the Hunters pack,” Daffa said.

“It has always been my aim.

“I travel from Kainaintu all the way to Goroka to play rugby so my selection in Hunters is, I believe, a reward of my the work I did last year and giving my best even though my side didn’t do that well.”

Despite only having a year in the country’s top competition Daffa showed enough potential Marum to get a foot in the door.

The rest was hardwork and graft and building on the promise he showed over the course of last season.

A grade 10 school leaver, Daffa left school in 2013 for the love of rugby league and has the drive to make a career and name for himself in the sport.

“I left school and I know that there was no future for me, so I got down to play rugby league, thinking that I could achieve something,” he said.

“And I am so thankful to my God Almighty for not abandoning me from the first day until now.”

Daffa’s dream was fulfilled when he was selected to the Lahanis squad in 2015 but did not play a game until 2016 where he did not miss a game.

Being the only representative from Kainantu in the Hunters, Daffa thanked all his past team mates and family that had helped him on his journey – which he said had only just begun.

