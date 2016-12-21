Kairuku set for Boxing Day

By JACK AMI

THE Kairuku Amateur Boxing Association will stage a tournament from Dec 26-30 in Aipeana village, Mekeo, Central.

Papua New Guinea Boxing Union vice-president and KABA head Andrew Magaiva confirmed that the bouts would start on Boxing Day to celebrate the festive period.

“This tournament will close this year’s boxing calendar and will also be KABA’s pre-trials selection for the PNGABU’s proposed March championships,” Magaiva said.

He said PNGBU representatives, including media personnel from Port Moresby, as well as other invited guests, would be present. Magaiva said the event would recognise the founder of Mekeo boxing and would be known as the Bernard Ipautsi Cup.

He said Kairuku and Mekeo clubs were expected to participate, including defending champions St Paul’s Veifa’a and runners-up Inauiwi and top contender Mainohana.

An open invitation was extended to NCD, Gulf, Hiri and Abau clubs to send fighters to be part of the event.

“This event is only for clubs and not associations, with a tournament registration fee of K8 per boxer, both male and female, to fight in the cadet to the senior divisions,” Magaiva said.

He said the fees should be settled upon arrival or before the weighing-in at the village. Magaiva said those interested in sponsoring the tournament could contact him on 7189 5845.

