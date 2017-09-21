Kali aims to lift public service status

PERSONNEL Management Secretary John Kali says the department aims to equip the public service machinery with vital skills and competency to complement the existing institutions of government.

“With all the power and resources given to provinces, districts and LLGs, the public service has the capacity in existing institutions like the provincial administration, DDAs and LLGs, but skills and manpower must be boosted,” Kali said.

He said public servants were the ones who would bring life to government institutions.

“We must give you skills and confidence so the minister can have confidence and trust that the money he gets through DSIP and which is given to DDA will be properly managed and accounted for in terms of projects delivered for the good of the people,” he said.

Kali was in East New Britain this week and was accompanied by the director of the PNG Institute of Public Administration Angori Wewerang, an AusAid team and Public Service Minister Elias Kapavore.

East New Britain is one of the selected provinces for the development of capacity to devolve certain public service powers from headquarters to provincial or district level.

Like this: Like Loading...