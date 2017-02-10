Kali: Building powered by generator

THE Central Government Building in Waigani is still being powered by a generator after PNG Power Limited cut off electricity to the building last year because of more than K1 million owing, according to Personnel Management Secretary John Kali.

“We are still driving the genset with diesel but fast running out of diesel,” Kali told The National yesterday.

Asked if any payments had been paid to PNG Power Limited, Kali said: “Already, so ask (Finance Secretary) Ken Ngangan.”

Ngangan did not respond to phone calls and text messages on whether Finance had made any payments to PNG Power Limited.

The building has using a generator, with assistance from the private sector, including the Government-owned National Gaming and Control Board, to buy diesel since being disconnected in December. According to a statement released by PNG Power Limited on Dec 11, electricity bills for the building – which was only opened last March – totalled K1.246 million.

According to the breakdown, Immigration owes K110,805.74 (22.2 per cent), Department of Personnel Management K255,476.94 (23.54 per cent), Department of Foreign Affairs K277,942.41 (25.61 per cent), Department of Agriculture and Livestock K237,569.67 (21.89 per cent), Community Based Justice K19,615.61 (3.93 per cent), Central Land Limited management office K10,527.30 (0.97 per cent), CLL Canteen K20,186.37 (1.86 per cent), and CLL Project (Nov 2015-April 2016) K314,624.30.

It adds up to K1,246,748.34.

Building contractor CLL has paid its bill totalling K345,337.97 while the government agencies have yet to pay.

