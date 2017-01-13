Kali: No coming back for officers who resigned

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

PERSONNEL Management Secretary John Kali says public servants who have resigned to contest the 2017 general election will not automatically be allowed back into the public service

“Not like before they have lost their rights once they resigned,” Kali told The National yesterday.

“Under the Public Service Management Act, officers who have resigned to contest the elections before Oct 20 will not automatically re-enter the public service but can apply and re-enter the public service through the normal recruitment process.”

Kali said the policy was only applied to public servants who resigned to contest the general election.

“Those normal resignations can’t be permitted to stand for elections as it will be unlawful,” he said.

“From the information I have, 75 public servants have resigned to contest in the general election.”

He added that the number was less than in the past.

Meanwhile, the Teaching Service Commission said it would not reinstate teachers who had resigned.

“Teachers resigning from the teaching service and applying for re-admission after a year or two is becoming a concern for the commission,” TSC said.

“This year the commission will not re-admit resigned teachers and those who have absconded from more than 12 months of teaching because they have made their decision to leave teaching.

“Such trend only destabilises continuity of teaching and affects students learning.”

The PNG Teachers Association called for a review of the TSC decision saying not enough teachers were being produced to meet the population.

Like this: Like Loading...