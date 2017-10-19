Kali seeks performance-based deal

Personnel Management Secretary John Kali says his department is working with the State Solicitor’s Office to prepare a new performance-based contract.

He said yesterday that his senior officers were in contact with senior State Solicitor’s officers to identify areas that were impeding progress of the new contract.

Kali said this was so that performance-based contracts for political and bureaucratic leaders could be quickly executed for them to be held accountable for

delivery of public services.

“A key component of the new performance-based contract is the requirement for ministers and their departmental heads, and governors and provincial administrators to sit down and discuss the goals and objectives of their respective ministries and provinces,” he said.

“This is called the performance agreement which must be jointly signed off by the two leaders.

“My job then is to regularly provide reports to Cabinet on the performance assessment of the departmental head and the provincial administrator.

“Cabinet and the respective provincial executive councils can determine whether the departmental head or provincial administrator continues or is terminated.”

