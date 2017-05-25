Kali warns against using State facilities for unofficial poll tasks

DEPARTMENT of Personnel Management Secretary John Kali, pictured, has warned public servants to stop using State facilities for unofficial election-related activities.

Kali this week confirmed the revocation of the acting appointment of Ezekiel Vene, the acting official secretary to the governor-general, for alleged activities contrary to the directives issued to public servants two weeks ago.

“I issued a circular instructions two weeks ago outlying the conduct of public servants during the elections,” Kali said.

“They are not to use the resources at their disposal such as cars, computers and printers for the benefit of any particular candidate.”

He said Vene allegedly did something which was contrary to the directives given by Governor-General Bob Dadae who wanted to maintain the independence and integrity of that office. Kali said the allegations related to the unofficial use of the official Government House vehicle, and the printing of posters for the benefit of a candidate.

He said staff had found a poster jammed in the machine.

Kali said the position would be advertised.

Dadae is looking for someone with strong human resources management skills, leadership qualities and who is strict on discipline and ethics.

“We’ve been talking about ethics and value-based leadership and we have to apply that principle,” Kali said.

“We will do a merit-based appointment process.”

