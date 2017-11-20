Kaluwin keen to expand judiciary

PUBLIC prosecutor Pondros Kaluwin plans to support the expansion of the judiciary during his next six-year term by establishing offices in provinces which will have National Court judges.

He said the recent appointments of new judges required that his office be expanded.

“The judiciary is expanding into almost every province.

“We do not have the manpower unlike any other field of law,” he said.

“In the civil stream, the standard of proof is not as high as the criminal standard. So we have to ensure senior lawyers mentor the young ones to be able to prosecute on their own in other provinces.”

He plans to establish offices in Popondetta, Manus and Kundiawa in Chimbu.

Kaluwin said offices had been established in provinces except Oro, West Sepik, Manus, Chimbu, Western, Gulf and Hela.

He said some governors were willing to provide housing and logistics for the officers.

