Kaluwin to be public prosecutor for another six years

Pondros Kaluwin has been reappointed Public Prosecutor of PNG for a second term, another six years.

Minister for Justice and Attorney-General Davis Steven said the Judicial and Legal Services Commission appreciated the good work of the prosecutor.

Public Prosecutor Kaluwin, in response to the appointment, thanked the minister and members of the commission for the confidence and trust in him.

“The advancement of this organisation depends on all of you,” Kaluwin said.

“This office does not belong to my father nor my grandfather. It belongs to anyone who has the credentials to be recognised by the appointed authority to manage and lead the organisation.

“For me and my lawyers, I will continue to serve and to uphold the laws and serve the office and the people of PNG without fear or favour, and to do so, I will require the support of the staff.”

