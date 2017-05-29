Kami threatens to pull out of rugby talks

The war of words continued as both claimants of the PNG Rugby Football Union presidency, Ben Frame and Steven Kami, expressed their views and positions last Friday regarding the ongoing saga surrounding the leadership of the code in the country.

Kami responded last Friday to allegations made against him and his board in a press release dated May 23 by World Rugby-recognised claimant to the PNGRFU presidency Frame.

Kami, who has the support of the majority of provincial unions in the country, said that any response to Frame’s latest allegations would be to pre-empt the outcome of arbitration that are afoot.

Kami said on several occasions opportunities to resolve the impasse involving all provincial unions and the Sports Minister Justine Tkatchenko were declined by Frame.

This led to World Rugby proposing arbitration between both factions. The two groups have agreed in principle by signing the form of consent to arbitration.

However the process employed by World Rugby to begin arbitration proceedings has not been transparent, according to Kami.

He claimed that World Rugby had only been consulting with Frame while leaving his group in the dark. Kami said for this reason World Rugby had been given until last Saturday (May 27) to agree to act on this point or they would immediately withdraw from the arbitration process and file proceedings in the National Court.

