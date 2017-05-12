KAML announces payment date for shareholders

THE Kina Asset Management Limited has announced a dividend of 4 toea per share for the year ending December 31 2016.

The board said in a statement it was a testament to the financial strength of the company, and commitment to maintain regular returns to its shareholders.

The shares will trade ex-dividend from the June 22 this year.

The record date will be June 30 and payment will be made to eligible shareholders on the July 12 this year.

The statement said the board was pleased to again offer current shareholders the opportunity to participate in KAML’s dividend reinvestment plan. The plan is an easy, cost-effective way to increase shareholder investment in KAML.

It will be available for the dividend for year ending December 31, 2016. And a discount of 2.5 per cent will apply to the reinvestment on this dividend.

The plan shares will be issued to participating shareholders on July 12, the dividend payment date, using the weighted average market price of the company’s shares sold on Port Moresby Stock Exchange during the seven trading days starting on the trading day after the record date June 30.

Shareholders who have previously elected to participate in the plan will automatically be registered as a participant for this upcoming dividend.

To elect to participate in the plan, or change an existing instruction for the dividend payable on the 12th July 2017, shareholders election advice must be received by 5pm on June 30, 2017.

