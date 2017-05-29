Kangaroos to face PNG Kumuls, Fiji Batis in Suva

THE Australian Kangaroos will face Fiji and PNG in an historic tri-contest in Suva ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

The innovative format of the match will see all three teams face each other on October 14, at Suva’s ANZ Stadium.

Fiji will face PNG before Australia takes on both PNG and Fiji. All three match-ups will last 40 minutes each (20 minutes each way).

It will be the Kangaroos’ first match in Fiji.

“This is a wonderful initiative and will be an historic day for Fiji, who will be hosting not one but two nations,” NRL head of football Brian Canavan said.

“Clearly the other important aspect will be that each contest will provide a strong preparation for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.”

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga said the contest would be a novel way to prepare for his team, as well as an important one.

“It will be wonderful for international rugby league,” Meninga said.

