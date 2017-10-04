Kangaroos World Cup squad named

THE Australian Rugby League Commission named its Kangaroos squad for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Seven members of the Premiership-winning Melbourne Storm outfit have been selected in the Kangaroos squad, which will open its World Cup campaign against England on Oct 27.

The 24-man squad also includes six debutants; Dane Gagai (Newcastle), Wade Graham (Cronulla), Felise Kaufusi, Jordan McLean, Cameron Munster (Melbourne) and Tom Trbojevic (Manly).

Fourteen players from the inaugural Kangaroos Origin merit team have been selected in the World Cup squad.

Premiership-winning skipper Cameron Smith will captain the squad, while Sydney Roosters’ Boyd Cordner is vice-captain.

The Kangaroos squad travel to Fiji for an exhibition match against both Fiji and PNG on Oct 14.

Kangaroos: Cameron Smith (c), Boyd Cordner (vc), Darius Boyd, Will Chambers, Cooper Cronk, Josh Dugan, Andrew Fifita, Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Matt Gillett, Wade Graham, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Felise Kaufusi, David Klemmer, Josh McGuire, James Maloney, Jordan McLean, Michael Morgan, Cameron Munster, Billy Slater, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Aaron Woods. – NRL.com

