Kange on bail as witnesses withdraw

By DAPHNE WANI

A LAWYER and businessman charged with the murder of his wife in Port Moresby last year was allowed a K5,000 bail by the National Court in Waigani last Friday.

Justice Panuel Mogish in his decision on bail, said he was convinced that the circumstances surrounding the case of Felix Kange have changed after the several decisions by the courts to reject his bail application.

The court heard that there has been material change in the circumstances since Kange had been committed to stand trial at the Waigani National Court.

Justice Mogish said that the two key State witnesses who were Australian citizens filed documents in court after the committal court had decided to commit Kange to stand trial.

He also said that the previous court decision to deny bail to Kange was on considerations of the best interest of justice.

The two witnesses informed the court that they would not give evidence against Kange and asked to withdraw their statements in the matter.

The court heard that they were more concerned about the welfare of their six-month-old nephew.

In their letter, they said that since their cousin, Rejina Morove, has now passed away, they want the best for their nephew and only his father (Kange) could give that.

They also submitted that they held fulltime jobs in Australia and it would be difficult to travel back and forth for the case as well.

They want the matter settled out of court.

Kange will appear at the National Court for his mention on May 15 before Justice Mogish.

