Kapa to become PNG’s second ODI umpire

PAPUA New Guinea cricket umpire Alu Kapa has been appointed to officiate in the upcoming International Cricket Council’s One Day Internationals between Papua New Guinea and Scotland as well as the Intercontinental Cup/World Cricket League Round 7 fixtures in the United Arab Emirates.

Kapa, who hails from Hula village, Central, will be the on-field umpire in the first ODI between the Hebou PNG Barramundis and Scotland on Friday and the two International Cricket Council WCLC matched between Netherlands and Namibia on Dec 6th and 7th.

He will also be the third umpire during the second ODI on Saturday (Nov 25) and the I-CUP fixture between UAE and Afghanistan from Nov 29 to Dec 2.

Kapa will become only the second Moni Plus-sponsored PNG umpire to officiate in ODIs, following in the footsteps of Lakani Oala.

“This is my first time to umpire out of the country for I-CUP and WCLC games. It is a great achievement and I am looking forward to taking this challenge with both hands,” Kapa said.

Kapa officiated at home, in Port Moresby during the Round 4 WCLC fixtures between PNG and Kenya, Round 5 WCLC fixtures between PNG and Namibia as well as the Round 6 I-CUP fixture between PNG and Scotland.

“I am very proud that I have been selected to officiate in these matches outside of Port Moresby, becoming the second Papua New Guinean to officiate in an ODI. I will be challenging myself to perform at the best of my ability in UAE and at the same time learning from the world’s best umpires,” Kapa said.

Kapa has had a busy 2017, officiating in the ICC Women’s World T20 (WWT20) East-Asia-Pacific Qualifiers in Japan, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup EAP Qualifiers in Samoa, the Hebou Shield and recently the ICC ICUP/WCLC Round 6 matches between PNG and Scotland in Port Moresby.

“I must thank Cricket PNG for their guidance throughout the years for making this achievement a reality.

“I thank my family for all their support and encourage young players to take up umpiring and attend courses conducted by Cricket PNG,” Kapa said.

Kapa left for the UAE with the Barramundis on Monday.

Kapa is one of the 29 umpires on the ICC’s development panel of unpires, along with fellow umpire Lakani Oala. Fixtures: Fri, Nov 24 – 1st ODI PNG v Scotland; Sat, Nov 25 – 2nd ODI PNG v Scotland; Wed, Nov 29 – Sat, Dec 2 – ICUP R7 PNG v Hong Kong; Wed, Dec 6 – WCLC R7 PNG v Hong Kong; Fri, Dec 8 – WCLC R7 PNG v Hong Kong.

