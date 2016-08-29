Kapa brothers win O’Neill Cup

By HENRY MORABANG

KAPA brothers Mari and Wari from Hula proved they are best in business after sailing Constable 1 home to win K10,000 and the Peter O’Neill Cup last Friday.

The Repentance Day racing event attracted 40 canoes from the Aroma Coast, which saw Lewana Enara’s two canoes finishing first and fourth respectively in the waters off Pelegai village.

Sister canoe Wanmix Constable finished fourth, making owner Enara of Maopa village on top spot in the Keleone-Aroma Canoe Racing event.

Constable 1 led from the opening lap to win the 22-lap race ahead of rivals Vulakele, Marokele and sister canoe, Wanimix Constable respectively.

Keleone-Aroma development group secretary William Walimu said second-place getter, Vulakele picked up K5000, Marokele K4000, Wanimix Constable K3500 and Abute K3000.

Enara said he was pleased with his racers (all home made) having targeted a top three finish.

“I’m really proud of the way my canoes went. We predicted a top finish and one of my canoes came through and won the race. It’s a big race, and good money involved,” Enara said.

An elated Enara said he would share the total K13,500 prize money with the crews of both crafts as well as the support team, who had a hand in getting both canoes ready.

Constable 1 opened with a good start using a strong breeze to blitz the strong field leading from start to finish.

The race was officially opened by chief secretary Isaac Lupari at Pelegai in front of an estimated 3000 spectators from neighbouring villages, who braved the heat and wind to watch the race.

Lupari, speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, who was unable to attend due to Repentance Day celebrations in Port Moresby, pledged an annual contribution of K100,000 for Keleone-Aroma race.

Keleone-Aroma Canoe Racing syndicate chairman Ian Gapi was grateful for the assistance from the patron of the canoe racing, the PM O’Neill.

He said the annual event had been a major drawcard for the Keleone-Aroma Development Group – a village-based and funded group which ensured essential social services reached people along Aroma Coast.

Gapi added that such social activities brought the coastal communities together and the result was pleasing for everyone involved. Abau MP Sir Puka Temu from neighbouring Kapari village near Kupiano, spent the day at Pelegai beach watching the race.

