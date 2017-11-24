Kapavore commended

PUBLIC Service Minister and ministerial executive appointments committee chairman Elias Kapavore should be commended for his no-nonsense approach to appointments of executives within the public service.

Our nation’s progress relies heavily on the public servants.

Politically-motivated appointments have done enough damage.

It is fair to say that political involvement in the running of public service has stagnated progress by about 20 years.

Kapavore’s stand, if accorded the due respect and cooperation from his colleagues in parliament, would be doing so much justice for PNG.

He is doing the right thing that will have a direct impact on service delivery throughout the country.

Selfish politicians must not manipulate him or his committee.

Hats off to you Mr Kapavore.

Numutokave Enuffizenuf

