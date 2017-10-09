Kapavore sees need for induction

Public Service Minister Elias Kapavore says that many public servants do not know their work because they have not been trained at the Institute of Personnel Administration.

“They have not been inducted yet and that’s why they don’t know their job description,” he said.

“There are many public servants who have been recruited throughout the country without been inducted on their roles and responsibilities. Induction programmes are so important. Once someone is recruited, they must be given their job description so that they will know what is required for them.

“Apart from understanding the general orders and the Acts of the Parliament, they must also know about changes.”

