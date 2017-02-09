Kapi Natto rejects offer

HEKARI United FC owner John Kapi Natto has described National Soccer League competition manager Simon Koima’s invitation to his club to rejoin the PNGFA-sanctioned competition as a hollow gesture.

Kapi Natto said he felt Koima and the NSL were making a mockery of his club.

“Simon’s offer is like a slap in the face for us when we have been suspended from the OFC and after our issues with the PNGFA of which he is a card carrying member,” Kapi natto said.

He said Hekari as a club and association had been victimised by the PNGFA hierarchy over the last few months and it had culminated with the club being slapped with a fine (K37,000) and disqualification by the OFC from their Champions League.

“This is a total disgrace and shows a lack of respect for the club after what this club has done and achieved over the last decade.

“The damage has been done. Do they think they can just act as if nothing has happened,” a disappointed Kapi Natto said.

Meanwhile, the new Football Federation PNG (FFPNG) is all set with 10 teams indicating their interest to participate in the new premier league which is expected to kick off next month.

Interim chairman of FFPNG Kapi Natto said he expect two more teams to even the numbers of the participating teams.

Accordingly, the Northern conference has attracted interest from Morobe United, Lahi, Goroka, Bulolo and Situm, with two more clubs also showing interest.

Hekari and the other proposed 10 clubs will now look forward to competing in the new premier league which will be played in two conferences. The Southern conference will have Hekari, Rapatona, Eremas, Papaka and Koupa. In other FFPNG related news, Kapi Natto has called on interested clubs and individuals to join him for the FFPNG presentation which will be held today at Taurama Aquatic Leisure Centre from 4pm.

